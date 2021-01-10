Salvation Army to host food drive

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps is hosting a food drive this coming week, as its food pantry is critically low on food.

As the pandemic continues to financially affect numerous families across the SCV, The Salvation Army continues to see increased numbers of people in need.

“The food pantry is extremely low on food and canned goods,” Corps Officer Laura Bloom said. “Because of COVID, our numbers for families and individuals reaching out for help have doubled.”

Due to the pandemic, The Salvation Army has seen many individuals who used to be in a position to donate now becoming those in need of donations themselves, according to volunteer Rebecca Berens.

“Because of COVID, more people are staying at home, many have lost their jobs, (and) with kids also staying at home to do virtual learning there are more mouths to feed,” Bloom added.

Most needed items include:

Canned beans

Canned corn

Canned mixed fruit

Canned mixed vegetables

Canned peaches, pears

Canned protein-tuna, chicken, spam, etc.

Canned tomatoes

Crackers or graham crackers

Dry beans

Dry pasta

Flour

Oil

Pasta sauce

Peanut butter or other nut butters/jelly

Rice – 2 lb bags or less

Sugar

Soup

Tomato sauce

The Salvation Army is also looking for the following items for the homeless community:

Pop top canned food

Socks

Travel size toiletry items such as toothpaste, shampoo, shaving cream, etc.

Feminine care products

Underwear

The food drive is scheduled Monday through Friday. Those interested in participating can drop off non-expired donations to The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps, located at 22935 Lyons Ave., between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

For more information, email [email protected].