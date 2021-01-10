Salvation Army to host food drive

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps is hosting a food drive this coming week, as its food pantry is critically low on food.
As the pandemic continues to financially affect numerous families across the SCV, The Salvation Army continues to see increased numbers of people in need.
“The food pantry is extremely low on food and canned goods,” Corps Officer Laura Bloom said. “Because of COVID, our numbers for families and individuals reaching out for help have doubled.”
Due to the pandemic, The Salvation Army has seen many individuals who used to be in a position to donate now becoming those in need of donations themselves, according to volunteer Rebecca Berens.
“Because of COVID, more people are staying at home, many have lost their jobs, (and) with kids also staying at home to do virtual learning there are more mouths to feed,” Bloom added.
Most needed items include:
Canned beans
Canned corn
Canned mixed fruit
Canned mixed vegetables
Canned peaches, pears
Canned protein-tuna, chicken, spam, etc.
Canned tomatoes
Crackers or graham crackers
Dry beans
Dry pasta
Flour
Oil
Pasta sauce
Peanut butter or other nut butters/jelly
Rice – 2 lb bags or less
Sugar
Soup
Tomato sauce
The Salvation Army is also looking for the following items for the homeless community:
Pop top canned food
Socks
Travel size toiletry items such as toothpaste, shampoo, shaving cream, etc.
Feminine care products
Underwear
The food drive is scheduled Monday through Friday. Those interested in participating can drop off non-expired donations to The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps, located at 22935 Lyons Ave., between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
For more information, email [email protected].