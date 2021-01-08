SCV deputies arrest suspect in alleged DV shooting

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a suspect Wednesday who was wanted in a November domestic violence shooting in Canyon Country.

Kevin Greaney, 30, of Canyon Country, was arrested in Palmdale. The circumstances surrounding his arrest were not immediately available from Palmdale station officials.

Greaney is due in an Antelope Valley courtroom Friday regarding charges brought forth by Santa Clarita deputies in response to a shooting that took place Nov. 30 at a residence.

SCV deputies responded to a call on that date originating from the 16600 block of Minter Court, a couple blocks west of Sand Canyon and Soledad Canyon roads, regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call with injury.

“Upon arrival, deputies entered the residence and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower torso,” according to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect and the victim reportedly knew each other, but their relationship was unclear.

Greaney was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, per Sheriff’s Department arrest records.

He’s being held in lieu of $35,000 bail.