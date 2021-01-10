SCV sees more than 350 COVID-19 cases

Los Angeles County Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:

ICU available capacity for Southern California as of Jan. 8: 0.0%

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 14,482

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 920,177

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 166

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 12,250

Hospitalizations countywide: 7,964; 22% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 9: 102, with 790 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 353, 274 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 19,807

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 135, including one death reported from Henry Mayo officials Saturday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 14,228

Unincorporated – Acton: 325

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 166

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 31

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 585

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,145 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 30

Unincorporated – Newhall: 57

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 11

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 10

Unincorporated – Saugus: 100

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 28

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 750

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 220

Unincorporated – Valencia: 121

