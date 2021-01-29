Storm floods bike park; second storm to come next week

A second storm is expected to hit the Santa Clarita Valley after Thursday night’s storm brought 1.5 inches of rain, causing the Trek Bike Park to close Friday due to standing water.

Showers were expected through Friday afternoon before seeing dry conditions, said Ryan Kittell, forecaster with the National Weather Service. He added a storm expected on Tuesday is expected to bring another quarter-inch of rain.

“There will be dry weather through Monday,” Kittell said. “And another storm is expected for Tuesday and into Tuesday night, but it won’t be like this last storm. There’s expected to only be one-quarter inch of rain (in Santa Clarita).”

Closure sings posted at the City of Santa Clarita BMX Bike Park in Santa Clarita on Friday, 012921. Dan Watson/The Signal

Thursday’s storm brought 1.5 inches of rain to the SCV, causing the Trek Bike Park to close for an unknown duration as standing water prevented use of the bike paths.

“The Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita is closed due to standing water and wet conditions,” said Carrie Lujan, communications manager for the city of Santa Clarita. “While our city trails are not technically closed, all multi-use trails should be avoided for a few days after a rain event due to possibly dangerous conditions on slick trails.”

While rain caused concerns for bike trails and roads, no major damage or road flooding was reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“We don’t have any reports showing there was any major flooding or damage that required (L.A. County) Fire’s response,” said Franklin Lopez, spokesman for L.A. County Fire.

After a week of opening and closing due to heavy snowfall and ice, both directions of Interstate 5 were open at the Grapevine Friday.

“The freeways, as of this morning, are open and flowing,” said officer Moises Marroquin, of the California Highway Patrol. “We received a message earlier today saying the Grapevine is open as well. It didn’t have to be closed due to weather conditions.”



California Department of Transportation officials said on the official Twitter account that although snow was reported throughout the night, there was no accumulation that would cause closure of I-5 at the Grapevine and conditions would continue to be monitored throughout the day.