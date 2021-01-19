UPDATE: Forward progress stopped in Canyon Country brush fire

Firefighters respond to a brush fire near Todd Longshore Park in Canyon Country on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Courtesy of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station
As winds continued to whip through the Santa Clarita Valley, firefighters quickly worked to extinguish another brush fire in Canyon Country Tuesday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a brush fire on the 28100 block of Whites Canyon Road, near Todd Longshore Park, just after 2:30 p.m., according to spokesman Chris Thomas.

“Units just got on (the) scene a few minutes ago,” Thomas said at 2:50 p.m. “(They’re) getting structure protection in place because they do see structures possibly threatened.” 

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials advised residents to avoid the area as crews worked to extinguish the fire, according to a social media post. 

The blaze, deemed the #WhitesFire, was said to be approximately 1 acre as of around 3 p.m., with firefighters reporting forward progress had been stopped just minutes later.

Firefighters extinguish a brush fire near Todd Longshore Park in Canyon Country on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Courtesy of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station
