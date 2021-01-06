Tips for Torrenting Your Favorite Holiday Movies

Even though the holiday season is a joyous time of year, there’s no denying that it can be frigid, even in California! The cold temperatures force people to stay inside for the majority of their time off.

If you’re looking for a fun and nostalgic way to pass the time this winter break, you should prepare a list of your favorite holiday movies. This is a festive way to get into the holiday spirit and gives you an excuse to wrap yourself up in a blanket with a cup of hot chocolate.

But what if you don’t own physical copies of your favorite holiday movies and they aren’t available on any streaming platforms? There’s a simple solution to this problem: torrenting.

Torrenting is the act of sharing large-form media over a peer-to-peer (P2P) file-sharing network. These networks allow users to distribute media quickly and easily.

Although the act of torrenting is completely legal, most countries forbid users from torrenting copyrighted media. Anyone caught torrenting copyrighted media may face penalties such as a warning or a fine. This is why users need to find ways to torrent their favorite content discreetly.

If you’re not familiar with safe torrenting practices, be sure to make use of the tips below.

Download an Antivirus Program

As you may know, most torrenting websites are full of dangerous cyberthreats.

Accidentally clicking on the wrong ad or file can contaminate your computer with a wide array of issues, like malware. Failing to deal with malware can potentially damage your software and compromise your data.

This is why you should download the best antivirus protection for your PC before torrenting; modern antivirus programs are capable of proactively detecting and blocking out pesky malware that can ruin your device.

Bonus Tip – Mac Users Should Do This Too!

You may have heard the urban legend that Macs can’t get malware. Unfortunately, this is just a myth.

Although most cyber-attackers tend to target PC users, Apple products can still get infected with malware. Thankfully, many antivirus companies offer both PC and Mac specific programs.

Download a VPN

Now that you’re protected from malware, you need to figure out how to mask your digital identity. Doing this will make it difficult for third parties or regulators to track your torrenting activity.

The simplest way to hide your digital identity is by using a virtual private network (VPN).

If you’ve never used one before, a VPN is a digital tool that masks your IP address and geolocation (both of which are used by third parties to track your online activity). Using a VPN makes it increasingly difficult for anyone to know what or when you’ve been torrenting.

Read the Comments

Before torrenting a movie, you should take the time to go through some of the comments. Try to avoid torrents that are riddled with negative reviews. Most users leave a poor review or comment when they have an unpleasant experience.

Pick the File with the Most Seeders

If you ever have to pick between two different torrents, you should always choose the one with more seeders.

Seeders are users who have previously downloaded the content and are now sharing it over the P2P network. Torrents with several seeders are generally safer, higher-quality files; in contrast, torrents with barely any seeders are usually high-risk. Torrenting is a cost-effective way to download and share your favorite holiday films, especially when you know how to do it safely.