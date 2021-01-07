Tips on Dealing with Diabetes and Rising Insulin Rates

Image by Jcomp

Diabetes can be challenging to manage. And with insulin costs skyrocketing, many patients diagnosed with this condition are struggling to make ends meet. In fact, some are rationing their insulin intake because they think it is better than not having anything at all.

What is Diabetes?

Diabetes is a health condition that occurs when your body cannot handle sugars anymore when ingested as drink or food. There are two types of diabetes: Type 1 and Type 2.

Type 1 diabetes occurs when your pancreas does not function properly. The pancreas is an organ in your body responsible for making insulin. If this organ is damaged, you will need to use artificially produced insulin to keep you going.

On the other hand, type 2 diabetes means your body is resistant to insulin. However, you can manage this by proper diet, exercise, and weight loss. Those with type 2 diabetes might require insulin or be treated with oral medications.

Both types of diabetes have no cure. Also, both are risky if they have blood sugar fluctuations. This is because it can cause harm to multiple organs and can develop lifelong complications.

Rising Cost of Insulin

More than 7 million US citizens depend on insulin. Unfortunately, over the last decade, insulin prices have tripled. In connection with this, many people are wondering why this phenomenon is happening.

Insulin can be expensive and challenging to produce. Moreover, there are varying reasons for the rising cost of insulin. One would be because of the biology and the process involved in manufacturing this product.

Others also believed that government regulations are to blame. On the other hand, some agree that it is due to the pharmaceutical industry’s goal to make a lot of profit. Whatever the reason may be, one thing is for sure, insulin prices are skyrocketing, and many people with diabetes are affected.

How Can You Deal with the Insulin Price Increase

Here are tips you can do in connection to the rising cost of insulin prices in the country:

Communicate with your doctor concerning switching to affordable insulin. It will help if you take insulin that’s right for you with the best price range you can afford. It is also wise to make sure the insulin brand your doctor prescribes is included in your insurance company’s formulary.

You can opt to work with government officials (local, state, and US representatives). This is to change and help regulate pharmaceutical companies in insulin pricing for the better. Moreover, you can also include working with government officials to smoothen FDA approval processes about generic insulin.

You can consider being in a patient advocacy group. Your team can then work together in helping lower the expensive insulin rates. Patient-centered groups like these are very effective in implementing change.

Never cut your insulin dose just to save some cash. It is wise to take your medication as prescribed by your doctor. Furthermore, rationing your insulin dose might lead to other health problems.

How to Save Cash on Your Other Diabetes Medications

You can opt to lessen the cost of your other diabetes medications in order to afford insulin for your body. Here are tips on how to do it:

Ask for Generics

Generics are cheaper than those with brand names. Also, both contain the same active ingredients. Hence, it is wise to ask your doctor about a prescription drug’s generic equivalent to save some money.

Consider Buying in Bulk

Most of the time, you can save money by getting a larger supply. This is because some pharmacies offer lower prices when you purchase in bulk compared to buying in small quantities. Furthermore, when you buy in bulk, you won’t need to refill your prescription from time to time.

Shop Around

Not all pharmacies have the same price range. You can opt to shop around and compare different pharmacies in your area. That way, you can find out who sells the cheapest insulin or other diabetes medication you might need.

Consider Financial Assistance

You might qualify for a patient assistance program. This can help you get your medication at a low-cost or no cost at all. Moreover, you can also look for other programs that can give you financial assistance for you to afford your diabetes medications.

Try Out a Mail-Order Pharmacy

Most of the time, prescription drugs are cheaper when you use a mail-order pharmacy. This is because a mail-order pharmacy usually has less overhead than other pharmacies. You can contact your health insurance provider if they have any mail-order pharmacy that serves as their partners.

Get Discount Cards

You can search online for reliable discount cards. Many websites offer up to 80% discounts on certain medications and at certain pharmacies. Make use of these sites to help you lower the cost of your medications. Specifically, you can find different discount cards for diabetes, such as a Jardiance, Ozempic, or Ravicti, in websites like www.buzzrx.com.

Takeaway

Indeed, insulin prices are getting expensive, and many are affected by this. However, it is vital to note that you should not cut your insulin dose because it can lead to other health conditions. Try other ways to save money instead by lowering the cost of your other diabetes medications.