Towsley Fire reaches 53% containment

a Los Angeles County fire helicopter makes a water drop a on a brush fire in and inaccessible area near Towsley Canyon Park in Newhall on Tuesday, 011821. Dan Watson/the Signal
As winds began to die down in the Santa Clarita Valley, firefighters were able to increase containment on the Towsley Fire to 53% Thursday.

The wind-driven blaze had burned 184 acres as of Thursday morning, after erupting Tuesday afternoon, as high-force winds helped to increase acreage to 50 in just half an hour.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department led a successful, multi-agency effort, including CalFire, Angeles National Forest, as well as Orange County, Ventura County, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara fire departments, to increase containment on the fire.

While mountainous terrain continued to challenge firefighters, efforts to further increase containment lines around the fire were underway again Thursday, as breezy conditions continued, though winds were expected to die down to 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, according to National Weather Service meteorologists.

The “Towsley Incident” map and fire objectives are posted on the side of the Los Angeles County Fire Department Command vehicle as it sits at the command Center in the Towsley Canyon parking lot on Wednesday, 012021. Dan Watson/The Signal
Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

