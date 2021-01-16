Two-vehicle crash sends one to the hospital

Santa Clarita Valley Station Sheriff's deputies and Los Angels County Fire personnel respond to a two vehicle crash on McBean Parkway and Alegro Drive in Santa Clarita on Friday morning, 011520. Dan Watson/The Signal
One person was sent to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash less than a block from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. 

The call was first reported to the Los Angele County Fire Department at 9:35 a.m., near the corner of Alegro Drive and McBean Parkway. 

“There were two vehicles involved,” said Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the Fire Department. “Only one patient was transported to the hospital.” 

On the scene firefighters worked clearly to clear the wreckage of a dark-colored Porsche and silver four-door vehicle.

No information as to the status of the patient that was transported was available as of the publication of this article.

