Valencia resident celebrates 90th birthday with a drive-by party

In an attempt to surprise her husband, Richard Meyers, for his 90th birthday, Joy Wilson invited loved ones to partake in a drive-by celebration.

That is, until her husband came home from work for lunch and birthday banners on the lawn of their Valencia home gave the surprise away.

Richard “Dick” Myers celebrates his 90th birthday with a drive-thru gathering at his Valencia home Sunday. January 31, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“It’s a big birthday,” Wilson said. “Ninety years old is a milestone, so I wanted to organize some type of celebration and I’ve seen people have drive-by birthday celebrations for their kids so I thought that would be a good way to celebrate the day.”

Wilson had been organizing the celebration three weeks prior, and managed to keep it a secret from Meyers, until Meyers came home for lunch while working at a nearby golf course and saw the birthday banners.

“It was a terrific surprise,” Meyers said. “I know there won’t be hugs and kisses this year – there’s just going to be a lot of waves – but it’s the sentiment that counts. I’m happy to see friends and family.”

The outside of the Meyers-Wilson home had been decorated with large birthday banners and balloons, everything Wilson said is necessary to celebrate a birthday.

Wilson said more than 40 cars were lined up ready to be a part of the birthday parade. The cars lined up a few blocks from Meyers’ and Wilson’s home, and once everyone arrived they would drive by to wish Meyers a happy birthday, and take some goodies home.

“Instead of cutting a cake we’re going to be giving everyone cupcakes to take home,” Wilson said. “Everyone will also be getting a goodie bag to take with them.”

Molly, right, and Myles Myres hand out cupcakes and gift bags to guests at their grandfather’s drive-thru 90th birthday party Sunday. January 31, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Wilson said the goodie bags were filled with more baked goods and items that have become all too familiar in the pandemic, such as hand sanitizers and disposable face masks.

“It would’ve been nice to go to a restaurant and have a meal with friends and family,” Wilson said, “but this will be fun too. We’ll still get to see everyone we love and celebrate his birthday.”