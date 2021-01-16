Waste Management extends temporary green waste pick-up schedule due to COVID-19

Waste Management has extended its temporary residential green waste pickup biweekly schedule for Santa Clarita customers through late January due to COVID-19 challenges, city officials announced Friday.

Only residential green waste carts, or yard waste, will be serviced once every two weeks on their regular service day, while trash and recycling pick-up schedules will remain the same.

Regular service is anticipated to resume the week of Jan. 25. The schedule change is due to staffing issues related to COVID-19, the city announced in a news release.

“However, additional drivers have been hired and are currently in training to allow for a return to normal levels of service,” read the news release.

City officials said Waste Management will notify customers the day before service changes using a combination of automated phone calls, emails and text messages based on customers’ notification preferences. Customers are encouraged to provide the company with updated contact information via home.wm.com/santa-clarita.

Courtesy of city of Santa Clarita

Some customers have previously expressed concern over no price breaks despite schedule changes. Waste Management officials have said biweekly pickups were not a reduction in services, because the company is “collecting the same amount of green waste material on a deferred schedule,” according to Josh Mann, a Waste Management representative, in a previous interview.

The city continues to coordinate with Waste Management to regularly communicate service changes to Santa Clarita residents, the news release added.

Customers are currently sorted into “Week A” and “Week B” areas. Residents are encouraged to visit SantaClaritaEmergency.com to view their service area and schedule based on the location of their residence. For questions regarding the temporary schedule change, contact Waste Management at (661) 259-2398 or email [email protected] Additional service updates can be found on the city’s social media @GreenSantaClarita.