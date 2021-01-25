What Questions Can You Use to Start Chatting in Any Dating App?

Let’s face it, starting conversations online can be awkward. In the age of ghosting, swiping and not to mention social distancing, trying to make a spark with someone is like an Olympic sport.

How can you take your dating app conversations to the next level and actually connect with someone? Try these dating lines to get things flowing. Leave the cheesy online dating pick-up lines behind and ask genuine questions that will increase your chances of actually meeting someone you want to be with.

For the handy location-based app to try out these questions on, check out Promenad, a free dating app that focuses on connecting you with like-minded people.

Easy Starter Messages

Don’t just send a copy, “Hey” and leave all the work to them. Ask good questions that can lead to more conversation, but keep them short, fun, and casual. Spend time scanning their profile to pick out personal details that you can talk about.

Your chances of connecting with someone are way higher if they feel like you took the time to get to know them instead of sending out the same message to everyone you swipe past, or worse, just trying to scam them.

Don’t be afraid to flirt and tease. If they like it, they’ll keep talking to you, and if not, then it’s time to find someone with a better sense of humor. Try these opening lines for online dating:

1. Hey, you look fun. How’s your day going?

2. You seem like a really nice person. How are you doing?

3. Hey! It’s so cool that you love {insert detail from their profile here}. I love it too.

4. The puppy in your profile is the cutest dog I’ve ever seen. Is it yours?

5. Whoa, I can’t believe you went skydiving! I’ve always wanted to go but chicken out. How was it?

You’ll need to adjust the last two based on the person you’re talking to, but you get the point. Leading with something specific to them will make a way better first impression than a blanket greeting.

Keep the Conversation Going

Now that you’re talking to someone, you want to keep asking solid questions to keep the conversation going and test your chemistry. Try out these tactics:

1. Ask for a favor, like, “Hey, I just set a new profile picture. Can you let me know what you think?”

2. Ask about their experience with online dating so far.

3. Ask a best/worst question, like, “What’s the worst date you’ve ever been on?” “What’s the best trip you’ve ever taken?”

4. Play a game like deserted island or marry/screw/kill.

5. Ask them about their dreams, but keep it casual. For example: “If you could fly anywhere in the world and not worry about money, where would you go?”

6. Don’t be afraid to throw in some compliments, but make them personal to your conversation. For example, “I love how thoughtful you are and how much you seem to care about your family.”

Once you break the ice with fun questions, you can move on to the more vulnerable stuff. If you score a date, try these questions for a first date to really see where things could go.

Dating Lines that Work

If you want to make a real connection online, you have to ask real questions. Use these dating lines to get started, and then be open to wherever the conversation goes. You never know where it could lead!