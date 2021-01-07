Woman taken into custody following reports of stolen vehicle in Newhall

A woman was taken into custody Wednesday evening after law enforcement recovered a reported stolen vehicle in Newhall.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies conducted a felony traffic stop after learning that a silver Toyota sedan was confirmed stolen, according to Sgt. David Van Gorder.

“The car came back as a stolen vehicle and (deputies) conducted a traffic stop and a female was the sole occupant in the vehicle and she was taken into custody,” he said.

The incident took place near Newhall Avenue and Sierra Highway just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, where deputies detained the suspect at gunpoint.

“The suspect yielded and was taken into custody with no further incident,” added Van Gorder.