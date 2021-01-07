Woman taken into custody following reports of stolen vehicle in Newhall

SCV Sheriff's Station deputies search a suspected stolen vehicle in Newhall Wednesday evening. January 06, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.
A woman was taken into custody Wednesday evening after law enforcement recovered a reported stolen vehicle in Newhall. 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies conducted a felony traffic stop after learning that a silver Toyota sedan was confirmed stolen, according to Sgt. David Van Gorder. 

“The car came back as a stolen vehicle and (deputies) conducted a traffic stop and a female was the sole occupant in the vehicle and she was taken into custody,” he said. 

The incident took place near Newhall Avenue and Sierra Highway just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, where deputies detained the suspect at gunpoint. 

“The suspect yielded and was taken into custody with no further incident,” added Van Gorder. 

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

