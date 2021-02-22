Aesthetician Paradise: Best Spain Galleries to Visit

Spain is home to many great names in art, from contemporary icons to Golden Age masters. Many of their works are housed in excellent art galleries, scattered across the country. Whether you are a fan of Picasso, Velazquez, or Dali, we’ve put together a list of the best art galleries in Spain to explore some of your favorite artworks.

Museo del Prado, Madrid:

Take the Barcelona to Madrid train to spend a day exploring this stunning sculpture and painting museum, which has been open to the public since the early 1800s. Some of the main pieces in this museum come from the Royal collection and include art by Bosch, Reubens, El Greco, Goya, and Velasquez. Today, the collection has almost 9000 paintings and over 700 sculptures on show, with paintings from the Spanish, Flemish, and Italian schools to enjoy.

Reina Sofia, Madrid:

Another stunning art gallery to visit in Madrid is Reina Sofia, a must-visit for any fans of contemporary art. Named after the former Spanish Queen, this gallery opened in 1992 and is home to many works by 20th-century Spanish artists including Salvador Dali and Pablo Picasso. For most visitors, the highlight of the visit is Guernica, a powerful depiction of the bombing of the Spanish town of the same name during the Spanish Civil War, by Picasso. There are also plenty of works by international artists to explore.

Guggenheim Museum, Bilbao:

Bilbao is an excellent destination included on many Spain tours, and home to the Guggenheim Museum, an icon of modern architecture that opened in 1997. Designed by Frank Gehry, it can easily be recognized by its boat-shaped glass and titanium curved structure that nods to the strong seafaring and industrial heritage of the city. Inside, it is a center for contemporary art with several permanent and temporary exhibits to enjoy.

Picasso Museum, Barcelona:

If you enjoy the artwork of Picasso then it’s definitely worth paying a visit to this popular Barcelona museum. It is home to one of the most complete permanent collections of Picasso’s works, with a particular focus on some of his early work. The museum opened in 1963 and is located across several medieval palaces in La Ribera. The works are divided into different areas including Picasso’s early work and training, the Blue Period, works that focus on Barcelona, and a series representing the famous work of Velaquez.

Pompidou Center, Malaga:

While Malaga might be more well-known as a popular destination for a beach vacation, this area along the southern coast of Spain is also one of the most exciting artistic centers in the country. There are tons of galleries to explore. The Pompidou Center is located in a vibrant, multicolored cube by the port area of the city, and features a permanent collection of works from a range of artists including Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, and Francis Bacon.

If you love art, you’re definitely in luck when visiting Spain. This artistic and vibrant country is home to an art gallery in almost every city.