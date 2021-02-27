Bouquet Canyon crash involves off-duty K-9 unit, stalls traffic during early morning commute

A traffic collision on Bouquet Canyon Road Friday morning involved two vehicles and an off-duty K9 unit.

The call was first reported 9:56 a.m. on the 26000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road.

Santa Clarita Valley Station Sheriff’s deputies, Los Angeles County Fire personnel and AMR ambulance responded to a traffic collision involving two cars and an off duty LAPD K9 unit at 2611 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita on Friday, 022621. Dan Watson/The Signal

Santa Clarita Valley Station Sheriff’s deputies interview involved parties after responding to a traffic collision involving two cars and an off duty LAPD K9 unit at 2611 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita on Friday, 022621. Dan Watson/The Signal

A Los Angeles County Fire Department official at the regional dispatch center, who declined to give his name, said firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash, but no persons were transported to a hospital via paramedics.

Officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station could not be reached for comment as of the publication of this article.

The collision resulted in heavy traffic delays for the area as the crews on the scene attempted to clear the wreckage on the southbound side of the road.