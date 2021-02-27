Bouquet Canyon crash involves off-duty K-9 unit, stalls traffic during early morning commute

A traffic collision on Bouquet Canyon Road Friday morning involved two vehicles and an off-duty K9 unit.
The call was first reported 9:56 a.m. on the 26000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road.
A Los Angeles County Fire Department official at the regional dispatch center, who declined to give his name, said firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash, but no persons were transported to a hospital via paramedics.
Officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station could not be reached for comment as of the publication of this article.
The collision resulted in heavy traffic delays for the area as the crews on the scene attempted to clear the wreckage on the southbound side of the road.