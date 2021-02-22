Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of murder

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials arrested a Canyon Country man on suspicion of murder Friday afternoon.

The suspect, Stewart Smith, 40, was listed as a “set builder” by occupation in the Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau did not have any information immediately available with respect to the circumstances leading to the arrest or the status of the investigation, so it’s unclear if the alleged murder took place in Los Angeles County. He was taken into custody around 1:50 p.m., per departmental records.

Sheriff’s Station officials announced the arrest of a murder suspect found in a vehicle with Utah license plates Friday, indicating the alleged crime occurred outside of the county, and perhaps the state.

Station officials did not release the name of the suspect in that arrest, and station officials were not immediately available Monday morning to confirm whether the two individuals are connected.

Sheriff’s Department crime data updated online as of Monday did not have any homicides reported in the Santa Clarita Valley for 2021.

Smith is still listed as being in custody at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail per Sheriff’s Department arrest records, as of Monday morning. He was being held in lieu of $700,000 bail.