CBD Oil vs. Hemp Oil: How to Tell the Difference

There has been a lot of interest in CBD oil and hemp seed oil products. But most people don’t seem to know the difference between Hemp Oil and CBD Oil. At Formulaswiss, we mainly focus on CBD oil products, although we also offer hemp oil flavored CBD products.

We can tell you right off the bat that hemp oil has little or no CBD oil. It is derived from hemp seeds and is most used for cooking. CBD oil on the other hand is extracted from flowers, leaves and stalks of the hemp plant or marijuana plant. The one thing they have in common is that the both have numerous health benefits.

Is there a Difference Between Marijuana and Hemp?

Marijuana (Cannabis Indica) and Hemp (Cannabis Sativa) are related, but there are also several differences. The most important difference you need to remember when purchasing hemp or CBD products is that Marijuana contains up to 30% of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the compound that causes you to get high. Hemp plants contain less than 0.3% THC. In other words, marijuana will get you high and hemp will not.

Can You Get High From CBD?

CBD is just one of the many compounds found in Cannabis plants. THC is the compound that makes you high. On its own CBD will not make you high, whether it is derived from marijuana or hemp.

Do you Extract CBD from Hemp or Marijuana?

CBD oil can be extracted from both Marijuana and hemp plants. But Marijuana is illegal in many regions. For this reason, many of the CBD products in the market are derived from hemp.

The Main Benefits of CBD Oil

CBD oil has numerous benefits. Research has shown that it can be highly effective in the treatment of anxiety, depression, some rare forms of epilepsy and PMS. It is also an effective painkiller that will relieve pain easily without causing dependence; an ideal substitute for opioids. CBD is also an excellent anti-inflammatory and has been known to increase concentration, energy levels and for the treatment of insomnia.

How Does CBD Oil Work?

CBD’s function is to restore the body’s natural balance (homeostasis). It does so by interacting with the two core receptors in the endocannabinoid system, responsible for regulating the body’s temperature, cognitive function and muscle repair.

Is it Safe to Take Hemp Oil and CBD Oil Together?

There is absolutely nothing wrong with combining hemp oil and CBD oil. Since they both have practically zero side effects, you can combine both without any problems. It is even possible to combine different types of CBD products without any problems.

Hemp Oil vs. CBD Oil: Which is Better?

Both Hemp oil and CBD oil have numerous health benefits and are perfectly safe to use. The one you choose to use will depend on your current needs. For example, Hemp oil is a very good pain reliever. And the CBD oils that we develop here at Formulaswiss, can be very effective in the treatment of anxiety, depression and in managing pain effectively