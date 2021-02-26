CHP arrests felon on suspicion of firearm possession

California Highway Patrol officers conducting a road safety operation aimed at speeders in the Sand Canyon took a loaded handgun from a person who’d previously been convicted of robbery Thursday, according to CHP officials.

Around 12:13 p.m. Thursday, officers near Highway 14 in Sand Canyon observed a Mercedes-Benz SUV traveling at a high rate of speed.

While conducting their traffic stop near Golden Valley Road and Highway 14, officers ran the driver’s information through law enforcement databases for outstanding warrants.

The suspect, a 23-year-old Mission Hills man, was found to be on parole for robbery and evading police officers. Officers also found a loaded 9mm handgun during a search of the vehicle. Officers arrested the man on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a loaded firearm.