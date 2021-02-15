Climbing the career ladder in nursing

Nursing has its rewards; helping people and seeing the positive impact you have on them can be very satisfying. But career wise, how far is it possible to progress up the ladder?

Training and opportunities

Having undertaken a degree in nursing and obtained a R.N and relevant experience, you can take further training with universities such as Wilkes. They offer entrance points for the Psychiatric Nursing Practitioner. In addition to making a difference to people’s lives, a psychiatric nurse practitioner’s salary is reflective of the time and cost put into this extra training, and the hard work you’ll do while on the job. It’s unlikely you’ll start a career in nursing solely for the money. However, being financially stable can mean not having to worry about earning enough to survive, leaving you able to focus on your job and the people who need your help.

Putting in the work

There are few limits to how far you can climb up the ladder, but you have to put in the hard work. That means working long hours if necessary, taking short courses and constantly updating your skills and knowledge, and being willing to do the tasks most people shy away from. However qualified and experienced you become, it helps to be willing to do the tasks that you’re overqualified for, but to also aim high and try perfecting the things above your knowledge and skill set, so you can continue to improve.

Showing initiative

Instead of waiting to be told something needs doing, think ahead and do it, providing you have the experience and knowledge to do so. This can separate the people who get by doing the bare minimum, from those who go the extra mile and anticipate potential problems, acting before they escalate. The latter are the ones who will be noticed and are more likely to be selected for opportunities when they arise.

Learning from those with more experience

Finding a mentor is a good way to learn how things are done. However, just watching how senior staff do things can be a helpful addition to your qualifications. Many things are taught when studying for degrees and other nursing courses, but sometimes it’s equally beneficial to see how people with years of experience react in real-life situations.

Setting goals

If you look at the different fields you can move into and the levels of seniority you can reach, it can help to set goals of how you’ll get there. This sets up a clear path and a realistic timeline of how long it will take. Trying to aim higher without a specific goal or plan will make it difficult to see how close you are to making progress.

Nursing is a varied career with multiple paths for you to choose from. While most paths will begin with the same qualifications, the extra training courses and roles available mean there’s no limit to how far you can climb up the career ladder, or what you choose to specialize in. It’s more of a question of how hard you’re willing to work to get there.