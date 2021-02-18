Community | Education in brief

2 local students make honor roll at Oregon State University

Names of students who have made the scholastic honor roll for summer term 2020 have been announced by Oregon State University. Local students on the honor roll included:

Natalie A. Valenzuela, senior, animal sciences, of Canyon Country.

Oscar A. De Leon, senior, finance, of Santa Clarita.

A total of 1,207 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

One of only two universities in the nation designated as a land, sea, space and sun grant, Oregon State serves more than 32,000 students come from across the globe.

2 local students graduate from Ohio University

More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2020. Local students included:

Jennifer Botros, of Canyon Country, who graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing.

Kevin Coppola, of Valencia, who graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing.

The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: Vietnam, China, Chile, Iran, Mexico and Great Britain.

Ohio University’s Athens Campus offers students a residential learning experience in one of the nation’s most picturesque academic settings. Additional campuses and centers serve students across the state, and online programs further advance the university’s commitment to providing educational access and opportunity.

Aaron Gelberg named to Centre College dean’s list

Aaron Gelberg, of Santa Clarita, has been named to the dean’s list for the winter/spring term at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade point average.

A graduate of Academy Of The Canyons, Gelberg’s parents are Graham and Carroll Gelberg of Santa Clarita.

Centre College, founded in 1819, has been named a Forbes top-15 college/university in the South seven years in a row, and is included in Colleges That Change Lives.

Local residents join Biola community

Biola University is excited to welcome new students to the Biola community as they start their journey as an Eagle. Biola’s freshman class represents an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from 47 states and U.S. territories and 34 countries around the world.

The following local residents were welcomed to the Biola community this past fall:

Kaela Berretta, of Santa Clarita.

Payton Williams, of Santa Clarita.

Brianna Pimentel, of Santa Clarita.

Aaron Kim, of Stevenson Ranch.

Katelyn Wells, of Valencia.

Anna Ahn, of Canyon Country.

Summer Bhola, of Canyon Country.

Keller Manthei, of Canyon Country.

Gabriella Clousing, of Santa Clarita.

Sarah Melvin, of Santa Clarita.

Chase Hwang, of Valencia.

Biola University is a nationally ranked Christian university in the heart of Southern California. It was recently recognized as one of America’s best colleges, earning a spot in the top tier of the “best national universities” category of U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges 2021 rankings. Founded in 1908, Biola is committed to the mission of biblically centered education, scholarship and service.