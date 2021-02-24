Coroner IDs two who died in Highway 126 crash

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified two people who died in a multivehicle crash on Highway 126 Sunday.

Susanna Angeles, 34, of Fowler, and Eric Carrillo, 27, of Oxnard, were identified as the two individuals who succumbed to their injuries in the crash.

The incident took place on Highway 126 at Spalding Road, where Ventura County Fire Department responded to just after 2:30 p.m., according to spokesman Capt. Brian McGrath.

“It was a three-vehicle collision,” he said, adding that there were one critical patient and two minor injury patients in addition to the two fatalities.

The highway was closed in both directions for an unknown duration as California Highway Patrol officers worked to investigate the collision, per VCFD.