COVID-19: Educator vaccination plan outlined, Henry Mayo reports additional death

Los Angeles County officials provided details on COVID-19 vaccinations for all school district employees, which are set to start Monday.

Debra Duardo, superintendent for the county Office of Education, said all district employees would be given equitable distribution to support the safe return to in-person instruction.

Starting Monday, available weekly doses are expected to be allocated to public school districts weekly using a formula that considers the percent of students eligible for free and reduced lunch, with 9% of those doses set to be provided to private school teachers and staff, Duardo said.

“Public school districts will be organized into five groups that will allow for the equitable allocation of doses,” Duardo added. “The five groups of districts are allocated percentages of available vaccine doses, based on student enrollment, as well as factors related to equity and risk of exposure. This plan ensures that each school district receives a weekly allocation of doses.”

In addition to being eligible to get vaccinated at the many pharmacies and clinics across the county, child care workers will have a dedicated vaccination site open for them at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, along with specific early childcare and education days at the L.A. County large capacity vaccination sites, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer added.

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 2,157

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,185,457

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 136

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 20,987

Hospitalizations countywide: 2,064; 30% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Feb. 24: 17, with 1,142 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 116, 91 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 25,835

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Feb. 23: 248, with two additional deaths being reported by Henry Mayo Monday and one more Wednesday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 18,923

Unincorporated – Acton: 439

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 252

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 43

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 783

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,562 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Saugus: 131

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 40

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,040

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 308

Unincorporated – Valencia: 178