COVID-19: Figures continue steady decline county, statewide

Los Angeles County Public Health officials continue to see promising signs of recovery from the winter surge in COVID-19 figures, with less than 3,000 cases reported Monday.

“Cases, hospitalizations and positive test rates continue to decline and are heading in the right direction,” said county Supervisor Hilda Solis, of the 1st District. “Just as with the Super Bowl and with any holiday occasion, which may prompt people to gather, I’m asking residents to continue being cautious during this upcoming weekend of Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day. Please remember that a continual decline in cases and hospitalizations is not automatic and is a result of our collective hard work to mitigate the spread of the virus. … Our progress can easily be undone.”

Over the weekend, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported one additional COVID-19-related death Saturday, which has yet to be added to the county’s death toll for the Santa Clarita Valley.

Statewide, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced COVID-19 figures have also continued their steady decline, with approximately 10,000 cases reported Monday, whereas one month ago more than 50,000 cases had been reported on Jan. 8. The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has also declined from 14% to 5% in the same time period, Newsom added.

Public Health also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Monday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 2,741

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,149,064

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 93

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 18,135

Hospitalizations countywide: 4,186; 29% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Feb. 6: 60, with 1,058 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: To be released Monday afternoon.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV as of Feb. 7: 24,658

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Feb. 7: 236, with one additional death reported by Henry Mayo Saturday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 18,041

Unincorporated – Acton: 408

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 237

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 41

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 731

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,471 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 38

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Saugus: 125

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 29

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 985

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 292

Unincorporated – Valencia: 168

