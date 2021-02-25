COVID-19: L.A. County reaches 100 MISC-C cases in children, SCV deaths increase by 4

The Santa Clarita Valley’s COVID-19 death toll went up by four Thursday, for a total of 265, according to Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials.

Public Health also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics, noting the county had reached 100 MIS-C cases in children, including one child death:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 2,072

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,187,474

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 132

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 21,102

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,988; 30% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Feb. 24: 17, with 1,142 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 81, 63 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 25,916

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 265, with two additional deaths being reported by Henry Mayo Monday and one more Wednesday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 18,986 +63

Unincorporated – Acton: 441

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 252

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 43

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 786

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,570 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Saugus: 131

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 40

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,045

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 308

Unincorporated – Valencia: 178