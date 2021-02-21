COVID-19: Low figures result of weekend reporting delays

COVID-19. Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 1,465
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,180,485

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 93
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 19,885

Hospitalizations countywide: 2,369; 30% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Feb. 19: 13, with 1,129 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 51, 34 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 25,580
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Feb. 20: 247

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 18,733
Unincorporated – Acton: 434
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 251
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 43
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 771
Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,540 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40
Unincorporated – Newhall: 66
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 15
Unincorporated – Saugus: 131
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 38
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1024
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 307
Unincorporated – Valencia: 173

Signal Staff

Signal Staff

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS