COVID-19: Low figures result of weekend reporting delays

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 1,465

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,180,485

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 93

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 19,885

Hospitalizations countywide: 2,369; 30% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Feb. 19: 13, with 1,129 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 51, 34 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 25,580

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Feb. 20: 247

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 18,733

Unincorporated – Acton: 434

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 251

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 43

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 771

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,540 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Saugus: 131

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 38

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1024

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 307

Unincorporated – Valencia: 173