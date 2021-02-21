COVID-19: Low figures result of weekend reporting delays

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:
New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 1,465
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,180,485
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 93
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 19,885
Hospitalizations countywide: 2,369; 30% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Feb. 19: 13, with 1,129 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 51, 34 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 25,580
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Feb. 20: 247
The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 18,733
Unincorporated – Acton: 434
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 251
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 43
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 771
Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,540 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40
Unincorporated – Newhall: 66
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 15
Unincorporated – Saugus: 131
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 38
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1024
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 307
Unincorporated – Valencia: 173