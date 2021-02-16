COVID-19: New mass-vaccination site opens in L.A. County

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Los Angeles County’s newest mass-vaccination site Tuesday, a partnership with the federal government to continue to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations nationwide.

The federal-state site opened at California State University, Los Angeles on Tuesday, and is set to provide vaccine doses in addition to the state’s weekly allocation, according to Federal Emergency Management Agency officials, who are expected to co-run the site.

The site is set to open with approximately 3,000 vaccine doses, with that figure expected to double by the end of the week to 6,000, Newsom said.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Tuesday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 1,260, including lag in reporting over holiday weekend.

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,169,550

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 120

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 19,215

Hospitalizations countywide: 2,964; 31% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Feb. 12: 39, with 1,099 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: To be released Tuesday afternoon.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV as of Feb. 15: 25,222

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Feb. 15: 239

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 18,471

Unincorporated – Acton: 421

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 246

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 42

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 752

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,525 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Saugus: 125

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 35

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,000

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 300

Unincorporated – Valencia: 170