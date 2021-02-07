COVID-19: SCV sees less than 100 cases

Los Angeles County Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 3,123

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,146,450

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 89

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 18,044

Hospitalizations countywide: 4,421; 29% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Feb. 6: 60, with 1,058 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 76, 57 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 24,658

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV, as of Feb. 6: 236

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 18,041

Unincorporated – Acton: 408

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 237

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 41

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 731

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,471 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 38

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Saugus: 125

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 29

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 985

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 292

Unincorporated – Valencia: 168

