Crime watch Feb. 5, 2021: from the SCV Sheriff’s Station field reports

Editor’s note: The following article was compiled from reports recently available at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The reports are preliminary, compiled by deputies who respond to calls for service. There is no arrest information available for these reports.

False alarm, real arrest

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a woman Wednesday on suspicion of filing a false report of an emergency, after they answered a call about a fight and a possible person with a gun in Newhall.

Deputies responded and located the 56-year-old Newhall woman who allegedly made the initial call, as she had stayed on the line with the 911 dispatcher.

After finding her on the east side of Railroad Avenue and 15th Street, they learned she called after being upset over a verbal argument she had with two men.

Deputies ultimately reported that was the reason she had made the false report of a person with a gun, because she wanted to get the men “in trouble.”

No gun was found in a subsequent search of the area by station deputies.

A couple in trouble

Deputies on patrol in the 24800 block of Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch on Wednesday reported seeing a car with multiple vehicle code violations, which prompted a traffic stop.

During the stop, deputies learned the 46-year-old male driver also had several active outstanding warrants.

Deputies also reported finding various narcotics and drug paraphernalia and a can of pepper spray. Both the man and a lone female passenger were arrested, due to the allegations.

When the man arrived at the station for processing, deputies additionally learned he was a convicted felon with terms not allowing him to be in possession of pepper spray. Deputies also learned the woman had given a false name, and also had active warrants out for her arrest. She was additionally arrested on suspicion of false impersonation.

Hell hath no fury

Back in November, following a bad breakup with his ex-girlfriend, a Santa Clarita man was alerted by his friends that a sexually explicit video he’d made with his ex had been posted to his Instagram account.

When the victim went to log into his account, he discovered his password had been changed. However, about two hours later the video was removed.

The man provided deputies a printout of his ex’s Facebook page to help identify her, and added the ex gave no indication or threat she would post the video.

The deputy advised the victim to change his passwords and monitor his account for fraudulent activity.

Fake DEA

A thief posing as a Drug Enforcement Agency officer contacted a Canyon Country man Nov. 4 to tell him his Social Security number was compromised. The victim had lost his card in the last year, so he was concerned.

The suspect told the victim he was being contacted because his Social Security number was used to purchase a car involved in a seizure of more than 60 pounds of cocaine. The suspect gave a case number to the victim that was associated with a known DEA case.

The suspect instructed the victim to withdraw all his funds and purchase gift cards to avoid becoming a further victim of fraud. Once the victim did that and gave the serial numbers to the suspect over the phone, the victim was told a deputy would contact him with how he could obtain a new Social Security number. When the victim tried to follow up with the Sheriff’s Station, he was alerted to the fact he’d been scammed.