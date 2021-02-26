Deputies respond to back-to-back reports of knifepoint assaults

In less than a half hour of one another, law enforcement officials responded to two reports of deadly weapon assaults in the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday, and in each instance, the suspect used a knife and then fled in a vehicle, according to law enforcement officials.

The first alleged assault deputies responded to occurred at approximately 2:22 p.m. on the 26000 block of Oak Avenue in Canyon Country.

A suspect, said Lt. Ethan Marquez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, reportedly walked up to a victim and “pointed a knife” at them just before they and another suspect drove away in their vehicle.

Then, at 2:43 p.m., the two individuals believed to have matched the description for the first reported assault became involved in a second altercation on the 26000 block of Golden Valley Road.

The call for the second assault, which occurred at a coffee shop, was similar to the first, Marquez said, with a knife being used in both instances just before the suspects fled together.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road, deputies spotted a vehicle and its passengers that matched the description of the two assault suspects. The car was stopped and both were taken into custody, Marquez said.

As of 4 p.m., both suspects were detained, but Marquez said deputies are still investigating whether or not they were connected to both reported assaults.