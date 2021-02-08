Deputy uninjured following fight with suspect

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy who was involved in a fight with a suspect in Valencia Monday morning was reportedly uninjured.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a sheriff’s matter and medical emergency call at a condominium complex on Lema Drive around 10:30 a.m., according to Fire Inspector Henry Narvaez.

“It was a female adult deputy involved in a fight,” Narvaez said. “The deputy was not injured … and no transports were made.”

One person was arrested as a result of the incident, and all deputies are accounted for, added Deputy Natalie Arraiga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The circumstances surrounding the initial call for service were not readily available as of the publication of this story.