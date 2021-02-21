Fatal crash leaves one dead in Canyon Country

A fatal crash was reported on Highway 14 in Canyon Country early Sunday morning, leaving the driver dead.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the solo-vehicle traffic collision after the CHP Los Angeles Communications Center began receiving 911 calls reporting the crash on southbound Highway 14, north of Sand Canyon Road, around 2:20 a.m., according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office.

Video Courtesy Oscar Sol News Channel

“The initial investigation indicates the vehicle left the roadway and onto the right shoulder,” Greengard said. “The vehicle subsequently collided with a metal beam guard rail and overhead freeway sign pole.”

The vehicle was sheared in two pieces, and the driver — who was the sole occupant — sustained fatal injuries, Greengard added.

Identification of the deceased is pending notification of next of kin, and no further details regarding the crash were released as of the publication of this article.