Fatal crash shuts down Highway 126

A fatal traffic collision shut Highway 126 in both directions in Fillmore Sunday evening.

Ventura County Fire Department responded to reports of a multivehicle crash on Highway 126 at Spalding Road just after 2:30 p.m., according to spokesman Capt. Brian McGrath.

“It was a three-vehicle collision,” he said, adding that there were two fatalities, one critical patient and two minor injury patients.

The highway was closed in both directions for an unknown duration as California Highway Patrol officers worked to investigate the collision, per VCFD.