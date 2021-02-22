Fatal crash shuts down Highway 126

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A fatal traffic collision shut Highway 126 in both directions in Fillmore Sunday evening.

Ventura County Fire Department responded to reports of a multivehicle crash on Highway 126 at Spalding Road just after 2:30 p.m., according to spokesman Capt. Brian McGrath.

“It was a three-vehicle collision,” he said, adding that there were two fatalities, one critical patient and two minor injury patients.

The highway was closed in both directions for an unknown duration as California Highway Patrol officers worked to investigate the collision, per VCFD.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS