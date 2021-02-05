Firefighters knock down brush fire in wash

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A brush fire that began in the wash in Valencia was quickly extinguished by firefighters Thursday.

The blaze was reported on the 23300 block of Valencia Boulevard just after 4:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Leslie Lua.

Units arriving on the scene found a quarter-acre fire in the wash, with a water-dropping helicopter called in to assist, as there were some access issues, Lua said.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped before the helicopter arrived minutes later, with units remaining on the scene to mop up any hot spots for the next 30-60 minutes, per fire officials.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS