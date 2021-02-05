Firefighters knock down brush fire in wash

A brush fire that began in the wash in Valencia was quickly extinguished by firefighters Thursday.

The blaze was reported on the 23300 block of Valencia Boulevard just after 4:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Leslie Lua.

Units arriving on the scene found a quarter-acre fire in the wash, with a water-dropping helicopter called in to assist, as there were some access issues, Lua said.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped before the helicopter arrived minutes later, with units remaining on the scene to mop up any hot spots for the next 30-60 minutes, per fire officials.