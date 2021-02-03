Explosion sparks brush fire, sends 3 burn victims to hospital

An explosion on what was reported to be a Valencia movie set sparked a brush fire and sent at least three people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon with critical burns and other injuries.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel first responded to initial reports of a possible explosion on the 25100 block of Rye Canyon Loop just before 4:45 p.m., according to Supervisor Leslia Lua.

Units arriving on the scene reported a quarter-acre brush fire running uphill just before 5 p.m., Lua said.

“Three burn victims are all being transported to a local trauma center with additional injuries,” added Supervisor Ed Pickett. “We don’t know what caused it, and we are doing an investigation right now.”

Dan Watson/The Signal

Forward progress on the blaze, dubbed the #RyeFire, was halted around 5:20 p.m. at 1 acre, according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Martin Rangel.

“Initial reports are that it was an explosion at a movie set,” Rangel added.

The location of the incident matches that of the Southern California Innovation Park, a popular movie lot filming location, according to the Santa Clarita Film Office website.

However, the city of Santa Clarita confirmed there’s no filming permitted at the location given by fire officials, according to Evan Thomason, an economic development associate who leads the city’s Film Office.

Dan Watson/The Signal

Amy Mader, a nearby resident of the industrial park, heard the explosion and said it felt almost like an earthquake.

“I was just working from home … and there was this loud boom, and I thought it felt (as) if something were to have hit your house, like a crane or something weird,” Mader said. “I felt it through the walls.”

Mader checked to see if an earthquake had been reported in the area, only to find out shortly after from her neighbor that there were flames coming up over the hill toward her neighborhood.

“There were helicopters everywhere, just low flying … and dropping water,” she added. “I think they got the fire put out pretty fast.”

Caleb Lunetta/The Signal

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials advised residents to stay clear of the area as fire crews and Hazmat units worked to conduct their investigation.

Signal Staff Writers Caleb Lunetta and Tammy Murga contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Dan Watson/The Signal

Caleb Lunetta/The Signal