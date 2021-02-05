Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle.

One person was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Canyons County Thursday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Canyon Park Boulevard and Jakes Way in Canyon County shortly before midnight, said Melanie Flores, spokeswoman for L.A. County Fire.

“One person was transported to the hospital,” Flores said. “Whenever a person gets struck by a vehicle, their injuries are treated as advanced just in case.”

L.A. County Fire dispatch received the call at 11:37 p.m., and units arrived on the scene a few minutes later.

The status of the person’s injuries was unknown, Flores said.