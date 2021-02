A vehicle crashed into a home on the 29000 block of Concourse Street in Val Verde on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a vehicle that had crashed into a garage just after 5 p.m., according to Supervisor Martin Rangel. One patient was treated for minor injuries on the scene, though no transports were made, and the structure was stable following the incident, Rangel added. Bobby Block/The Signal

