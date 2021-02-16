Public Health advises remaining cautious as deadly toll of winter holiday surge continues

Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Monday, urging residents to remain cautious amid a decline in deaths and cases as the county continues experiencing the deadly toll of the winter holiday surge:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 1,869

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,168,358, including a combined 5,190 from Saturday and Sunday.

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 29

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 19,095, including 279 from the weekend.

Seven-day average of deaths in L.A. County: 139

Hospitalizations countywide: 3,092; 30% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Feb. 12: 39, with 1,099 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 29, 22 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 25,222, including 136 from the weekend.

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV (as of Feb. 15): 239

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 18,471

Unincorporated – Acton: 421

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 246

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 42

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 752

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,525 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Saugus: 125

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 35

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,000

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 300

Unincorporated – Valencia: 170

For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations, visit VaccinateLACounty.com.