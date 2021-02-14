Robert Lamoureux | Air-flow issues becoming a drag on cabin living

Question No. 1

Hi Robert,

We live in Santa Clarita but own a cabin in Frasier Park. One of the bathroom sinks there, for years, has made a gurgling sound much like a milk jug turned upside down. We’ve spent a lot of time there during the pandemic, and the sound is driving us crazy. I’ve run a snake through the drain to no avail, and am certain that it is draining properly. Any chance you can shed some light on a possible fix, please?

— Stuart W.

Answer No. 1

Stuart,

I am leaning toward the probability that you have an obstructed vent for this line. When the vent is partially clogged, it is not getting enough air flow and the result is exactly what you are describing, a gurgling sound such as a jug emptying. Note that if you had a hole in the side of the jug, the fluid would pour out without “gurgling,” right? Same here. You need air flow, so get a plumber out if you aren’t able to do this yourself and have them clear the vent line. This should take care of the problem for you, and then your retreat will be relaxing again. Good luck.

— Robert



Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].