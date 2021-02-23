SCV Water announces extension to comment period, second public meeting

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has extended its public comment period for the Saugus Formation Aquifer to March 19, with the addition of a second virtual public meeting.

The meeting is expected to provide community members with an additional opportunity to learn more about how the agency is keeping its water safe for drinking water consumption through minimizing and reducing the public health and environmental effects of hazardous substances that have been identified in the aquifer, as well as treatments that could allow several wells to return to service.

“Our top priority is providing safe, reliable water for our customers and our community,” SCV Water’s General Manager Matt Stone said in a prepared statement. “We welcome community input as we take steps to safeguard our water supply and protect the public health and the environment.”

The public is invited to review and comment on the engineering evaluation/cost analysis dated January 2021 regarding SCV Water’s proposed non-time-critical removal action for the Saugus aquifer and the associated community involvement plan, both of which are required steps to implement treatment and seek funding reimbursement from potentially responsible parties, according to the agency.

The goals of the analysis are to satisfy environmental review requirements for removal actions, administrative requirements for improved documentation of removal action selection and provide a framework for evaluating and selecting alternative technologies.

The analysis addresses the groundwater containing the hazardous substances perchlorate and volatile organic compounds entering four production wells, Saugus 1 and 2, V-201, and V- 205, under active pumping conditions and ensures that the water produced by these wells satisfies drinking water requirements of the California State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water.

A second virtual public meeting is scheduled 4 p.m. March 4, with a comprehensive fact sheet and more details available at www.yourSCVwater.com/removal-action.

The public comment period extension runs until 5 p.m. March 19, with comments accepted if postmarked or emailed by the deadline.

Comments can be submitted to Jim Leserman, senior engineer, via email at [email protected] or by mail addressed to Leserman at SCV Water, located at 26521 Summit Circle, and should include “Saugus Aquifer CIP, EE/CA Comment” in the subject line.