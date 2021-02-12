Second Newhallywood Silent Film Festival goes virtual

Residents are invited to delve into the scandals and tragedies that rocked the “Silent Era” of film during the city of Santa Clarita’s second annual Newhallywood Silent Film Festival.

The free festival is scheduled to be hosted this weekend, with scheduled sessions and discussions occurring virtually.

One session is expected to spotlight the Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle scandal that ruined the career of the second-most-popular comedy star at the time.

In another discussion, attendees are set to learn about the murder of director William Desmond Taylor that led to the end of female star Mabel Normand’s career.

This year is also expected to feature the induction of the first two filmmakers into the Silent Film Hall of Fame, with French director Georges Melies, remembered in Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo,” and Newhall’s own William S. Hart, who was the biggest cowboy star of his day.

For a full schedule of events during the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, visit NewhallywoodFilmFest.org, with virtual sessions accessible at Facebook.com/CityofSantaClaritaEvents.