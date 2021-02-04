Senior Center announces February event line up

The Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center announced its lineup of events for February, keeping with its drive-in theme of events able to be attended by seniors from the safety of their cars.

Car comedy

The laughs return to the Senior Center, as it teams up with J.R.’s Comedy Club for another afternoon of comedy in the parking lot, featuring six different comedians.

The afternoon of comedy is scheduled 3 p.m. Saturday, with ticket prices starting at $10 per car for seniors 60 and olderwho are registered with the Senior Center or $20 per car for the general public.

Car bingo

Bingo returns to the Senior Center this month, with participants able to tune in to a radio station or roll down their windows to listen to the caller announce the numbers in the parking lot and winners expected to receive prizes.

Pre-registration is required, with tickets being $5 for five games, or $6 for five games and one dauber. Bingo is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Valentine’s car concert

Join the Senior Center for another in-your-car dance party with Doc Rock-It to celebrate Valentine’s Eve.

Doc Rock-It is a premier cover band that organizers say is sure to have you dancing in your seat to the tunes of the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s.

The event is free to attend, but those wishing to do so must register online or by calling the Senior Center. The concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. Feb 13.

Drive-in movie

Another drive-in movie night is scheduled this month, with participants able to enjoy a movie under the stars from the comfort of their car.

This month’s feature is “A Star is Born,” a musical romantic drama produced and directed by Bradley Cooper and starring Lady Gaga.

The movie is set to begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 and is free to attend.

In addition, the Senior Center is hosting a number of free virtual classes, ranging from exercise classes, such as zumba, tai chi or pilates, to drawing and writing classes, as well as lecture series.

Light refreshments are provided at all events, while COVID-19 protocols are also strictly enforced, with guests asked to remain in their cars. Pre-registration is required for all events and can be completed either online or via phone.

The Senior Center is located at 27180 Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. For more information, visit myscvcoa.org or call 661-259-9444, ext. 151.