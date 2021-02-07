SUV crash sends three to the hospital via helicopter

A freeway crash in Castaic on Saturday sent three people to the hospital via helicopter, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The crash was first reported at 4:52 p.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 5, just north of Parker Road.

A California highway Patrol Officer examines the wreck of an SUV involved in a single vehicle roll over where three persons were airlifted from the northbound Interstate 5 Freeway near Parker Road in Castaic on Saturday, 020621. Dan Watson/The Signal

Los Angeles Fire copter 22 lifts off after responding to a single vehicle roll over where three persons had to be airlifted from the northbound Interstate 5 Freeway near Parker Road in Castaic on Saturday, 020621. Dan Watson/The Signal

Traffic on The Old Road in the foreground and northbound lanes of the Interstate 5 Freeway in the distance remain bumper to bumper following a single vehicle roll over where three persons were airlifted from the northbound Interstate 5 Freeway near Parker Road in Castaic on Saturday, 020621. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We got the call at 4:52 p.m. this afternoon of an overturned SUV into the center divider with three victims,” said Supervisor Ed Pickett, of the Fire Department. “They were all transported via helicopter to a trauma center.”

According to witnesses on the scene, the helicopter needed to land on the freeway.

The collision plus the need for the freeway landing resulted in heavy delays in the area for commuters.

The status of the patients was unknown as of the publication of this article.