SUV crash sends three to the hospital via helicopter

A freeway crash in Castaic on Saturday sent three people to the hospital via helicopter, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The crash was first reported at 4:52 p.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 5, just north of Parker Road.
“We got the call at 4:52 p.m. this afternoon of an overturned SUV into the center divider with three victims,” said Supervisor Ed Pickett, of the Fire Department. “They were all transported via helicopter to a trauma center.”
According to witnesses on the scene, the helicopter needed to land on the freeway.
The collision plus the need for the freeway landing resulted in heavy delays in the area for commuters.
The status of the patients was unknown as of the publication of this article.