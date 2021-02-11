The Importance of Downtime for Your Mental Health

In the 21st century, social media and the internet portray the image that you have to be busy all the time to be successful. It is always about how you can multitask and be super productive seven days a week. In this way, a lot of people have forgotten to take time off and enjoy relaxing. Indeed, downtime is essential for good mental health and we will explain why.

Signs You Need a Break

if you have been working a lot and are burning out, there are going to be signs that this is happening. When you can identify these signs early, you can avoid having negative mental health that has a lasting effect on your concentration, motivation and overall health.

Some signs you need a break include feeling restless and not being able to sleep. These are signs that you might be stressed and anxious. Perhaps you are feeling overwhelmed with the work piling up on your desk and this keeping you up at night. In turn, this can make you feel lethargic and mentally exhausted.

Another sign that you can need some downtime is that you have no motivation even though you have a lot of work to do. When you are constantly under pressure, this can make you lose interest in things you use to enjoy or excel at. Your concentration might take a hit too and you feel demoralized and lost. You even notice that you have a negative mindset right now and are always finding the bad aspects in a situation.

Why You Have to Enjoy Some Downtime

Nobody can work 24 hours a day. Being stressed under pressure is going to have a negative effect on your mental health eventually. Now, is the time to make time for your favorite things, whether this is going for a run every morning or playing Unibet online.

This does not mean that you have to take a month-long vacation. Instead, incorporate short and regular breaks into your schedule so that you have time to unwind and relax. Doing things that you enjoy is a great way to lower your stress levels. Keeping them elevated all the time can affect your outlook on life, as well as raise your blood pressure. For example, step away from your desk for your lunchtime and catch up with colleagues. Go for a walk and clear your head. Studies have found that speaking to family and friends is a good way to offload negative energy and lower anxiety. This is going to help your overall wellbeing.

But if you have not taken a vacation recently, perhaps it is time to step away from the office for a mini-break. You can reconnect with loved ones, make time for your favorite hobbies and remind yourself that work is not everything. Being productive is not about working 24/7. It is about making time count when you are working. You cannot do this if you are burnt out.