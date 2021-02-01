Time to Buy an Affordable Mattress? Check These 5 High-Quality Options

When you want to buy an affordable mattress, you don’t have to settle for cheap junk. If you go to the right online furniture store, you can buy an excellent mattress at a very reasonable price. Here are five of our top mattress picks.

1. Grand Isle Plush White Twin Mattress

Wouldn’t you like to cradle your little one in softness and comfort at night? The 15-inch Grand Isle Plush White Mattress by Ashley does just that. With high-density quilt plush foam, it has layers and layers of softness. This mattress is also plenty supportive, with 416 13-gauge power wrapped coils, gel memory foam for lumbar support, and a steel-encased edge.

2. Recharge Firm White Twin XL Mattress

Suppose you have a tall teenager who likes to sleep in a twin bed. In that case, what you need is an extra-long twin mattress. You can buy an affordable mattress in the XL size when you shop the Recharge Collection from Sierra Sleep by Ashley. This is a firm mattress with a stretch cover and luxury cotton and polyester fiber. The .5” high-density gel support memory foam brings added comfort, while the 15-gauge coils, steel-encased Ashley edge support, and firm support foam stand up to the weight of your teen.

3. Mt. Dana Euro Top White Full Mattress

A full bed may be the perfect size for a child, a teen, an adult, or a couple. And it might fit best if you have a small bedroom. So, what kind of affordable mattress can you buy for it? Consider the Mt. Dana Euro Top White Full Mattress. This 15.5-inch plush innerspring mattress is well-made, with zoned pressure-relief foam, memory-foam lumbar support, and body foam. It also has edge support with 13-gauge coils.

4. Manhattan Design District Plush Pillowtop Queen Mattress

You get so much for your money when you choose the Man5hattan Design District Collection from Sierra Sleep by Ashley. This plush pillowtop Queen bed is a 15-inch-thick innerspring mattress with a soft pillow top. Its made from high-density quilt foam, latex, and ultra-plush body foam. With 720 15-gauge wrapped coils and 13-gauge wrapped edge support coils, this mattress will support you well and stand the test of time. Bonus? It comes at a price you can afford.

5. Dream Sleep Euro Top White King Mattress

Just because you went for an extra-large bed, that doesn’t mean you have to spend a fortune on your mattress. With Ashley’s Dream Sleep Euro Top White Mattress, you can outfit your King bed without breaking the bank. At the same time, you’ll have a luxurious mattress that improves your sleep night after night. This bed relieves pressure, supports you, and leaves you feeling refreshed at the end of the night. It’s a 15.5-inch-thick mattress with a plush tight top. Its 900 coils with a power wrapped coil unit provide extra support where you need it most. Its 13-gauge coil and high-density foam provide extra support around the edges, making it easier to get in and out of bed.

Saving money on quality mattresses is easy if you shop at the best online stores. Consider all these options and check out the selection to discover more. In the end, you’ll realize that you can buy a high-quality mattress for less than you ever imagined.