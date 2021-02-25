No injuries reported after vehicle overturns on Highway 14

A traffic collision on Highway 14 in Agua Dulce left one vehicle overturned Thursday afternoon, prompting a response from firefighters and stalling southbound traffic.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of an overturned vehicle southbound Highway 14, south of Agua Dulce Canyon Road, just after 3 p.m., according to Supervisor Marvin Lim.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision, Lim added, though traffic was backed up as crews worked to clear the scene.