No injuries reported after vehicle overturns on Highway 14

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A traffic collision on Highway 14 in Agua Dulce left one vehicle overturned Thursday afternoon, prompting a response from firefighters and stalling southbound traffic. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of an overturned vehicle southbound Highway 14, south of Agua Dulce Canyon Road, just after 3 p.m., according to Supervisor Marvin Lim.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision, Lim added, though traffic was backed up as crews worked to clear the scene.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS