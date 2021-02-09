What can you learn about sports betting in the classroom?

Source: Thoughtco.com

Would you be surprised to know that sports betting is taught in class? But it is so. It was the teachers who explained to us the concepts that are the basis of successful betting. Read more in this Meta.reviews article.

The first thing that all of us were taught in math lessons was the meanings of numbers and basic mathematical operations (addition, subtraction, multiplication, division). This helps the player to calculate the possible winnings, understand whether his bank has increased or decreased, and also calculate the probability of a particular outcome.

Then the school teacher introduced us to more complex concepts like percentages, fractions, and decimals. If the bettor was not familiar with these basics, he simply would not understand the values of the odds offered by bookmaker’s offices and could not translate them into percentages.

The most important basis of betting is the theory of probability. Many gamblers underestimate its importance, believing that everything happens by chance. But the laws of mathematics exist independently of specific events and are the basis of betting.

It is thanks to the theory of probability, studied in school, that the player determines what are the chances that this or that event will happen, and decides whether to bet on it or not.

Everyone who went to school probably remembers the example of the coin. If not, we’ll remind you. If you flip a coin once, there is a 50% chance that heads or tails will come out. But what happens if you flip it 10 times? The results will be less straightforward. It is also possible that in all ten experiments tails will fall out.

Such an uneven distribution of events is called dispersion. It can deceive the player and mislead him. Even an experienced and successful bettor can be in the red because of the dispersion, and a beginner can catch a series of victories and think he is a guru in betting.

That is why those who do not know the basics of probability theory can not succeed in sports betting and make big profits.

Now let’s go back to elementary school. Remember how we were taught to solve examples, introduced to equations and inequalities? And that is how professional gamblers determine the value of a bet. For example, a bet is considered valuable and can make a profit if K x P > 1, where K is the odds, P is your estimate of probability.

Also, at school, we were taught to analyze, compare, find the right information and discard the unnecessary information. All this in sports betting helps in studying team statistics and making match predictions.

Of course, there are still many nuances in betting and the work of betting companies. But it would be impossible to understand them without simple school knowledge.