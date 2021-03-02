2.6-magnitude earthquake felt in Santa Clarita Valley

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake shook Pacoima last night and was reportedly felt as far north as the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday night.

The quake occurred at a depth of 6.9 miles underground, and about 10 miles southwest of the SCV, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was first reported at 11:14 p.m.

Reports of feeling the earthquake were recorded in the Newhall, Canyon Country, Valencia and Saugus areas, according to the USGS website.

No injuries were reported in the SCV as a result of the quake.