2.6-magnitude earthquake felt in Santa Clarita Valley

2.6-magnitude earthquake felt in Santa Clarita Valley. Photo courtesy of the USGS.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake shook Pacoima last night and was reportedly felt as far north as the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday night.  

The quake occurred at a depth of 6.9 miles underground, and about 10 miles southwest of the SCV, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

The quake was first reported at 11:14 p.m. 

Reports of feeling the earthquake were recorded in the Newhall, Canyon Country, Valencia and Saugus areas, according to the USGS website.  

No injuries were reported in the SCV as a result of the quake.  

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS