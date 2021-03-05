5 tips for taking care of your hearing aids

Dr. Kevin Bolder

AuD, Audiology Associates

Hearing aids are designed to help you hear better even in the most challenging listening environments. In order to keep your hearing aids functioning properly it’s important to take care of them. Bringing your hearing aids in for regular check-ups and deep cleanings is important for the longevity of your devices.

Tips for Hearing Aid Wearers

Handle your hearing aids with care

Turn your hearing aids off when you’re not using them

Store your hearing aids in a dry, safe place

Remove any earwax from your hearing aids

Change the filters and wax guards regularly

Although hearing aids are designed to be durable, they should be handled with care and properly maintained. In order to ensure the technology keeps performing it’s best for you it’s important to have your hearing aids serviced on a regular basis.

The importance of cleaning your hearing aids

Earwax, dirt and other debris can accumulate in your hearing aids. Every time you take your hearing aids out of your ears you should wipe them down with a dry cloth. If you don’t feel comfortable changing the filters or wax guards, then be sure to come in for an appointment.

Bring your hearing aids in for regular check-ups

Taking care of your hearing aids can be easy with these tips and will ensure they provide you with better hearing for the years to come.

