SCV Chamber welcomes 100+ businesses to Business Expo 

Whether it was selling products or services, networking with new people, or even just simply selling a vision, this year’s Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Expo provided more than 100 local businesses and organizations a platform for brand visibility.

The event, which is a staple in the valley, was held for the first time at the Valencia Town Center mall. In recent years, it was held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

From new small businesses to well-established local organizations, the Business Expo aimed at providing a space for local entrepreneurs with a chance to grow their clientele and enhance their business development.

Among the businesses present was Bellamani Photography. Run by Andrew Amani and his senior partner Lan Doan, the duo was offering free portrait photos to anyone interested as an attempt to showcase their work and capability, as a new emerging company that launched in March.

Amani said that within the first 30 minutes before the expo officially opened its doors, they had a long line of people ready to get their picture taken, something they never expected.

Amani, who described himself as an introvert, said having spaces like the expo is great because “trying to get my business out there is so daunting. I’ve always been confident in my work. Just trying to sell,” is the challenging part, he added. As he greeted more people who stopped by his booth, he grew more confident about introducing himself and delivering his sales pitch.

Senior Partner and photographer Lan Doan of Bellamani Photography takes portrait photos of Jon Butler II, a local financial advisor, during the 2025 Business Expo presented by the SCV Chamber on June 26, 2025 at the Valencia Town Center in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The local business is still in its early stages and more of a mobile service, Amani said, but with over 15 years of experience, they offer a variety of portrait style photography including motion shots that have become popular among youth sports, dance, and martial arts organizations.

Just on the other end of the expo, a large 3D rendering of the SCV was catching the attention of attendees. But what was different about this particular rendering was a large lake placed right in the middle of it — a lake that doesn’t actually exist.

John Pramik, who called himself a futurist, was at the Expo selling people a vision of what having a man-made lake in the middle of the city would look like.

With the recurring droughts and huge rainstorms, the changing weather pattern in Santa Clarita can create an opportunity to capture and store 400 million gallons of storm water, right in the city, he said, adding that his vision can help reduce the need for imported water, attract more wildlife, tourism and recreational boating.

His goal during the event was to just “get everyone here to know more about my vision. Show the public what our city could be,” Pramik said. “Nature, butterflies, a bird sanctuary, recreation for sailboats, and a source for firefighting, and it’s all stormwater.”

John Pramik (right) shares his vision of having a lake in the middle of the Santa Clarita Valley with an attendee during the 2025 Business Expo presented by the SCV Chamber on June 26, 2025 at the Valencia Town Center in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The Expo was created “to help businesses get the word out about who they are to the community as well as to each other,” and where everyone can form connections with the SCV Chamber, said Ivan Volschenk, president and CEO of the organization. “If you’re a member of the chamber, people will want to do business with you more. You’re making those connections. You’re not on an island, the (SCV) Chamber is behind you all the time.”

Thirty-five businesses and organizations joined this year’s event, and many were also returning, he added.

“It’s always nice to see, especially the returning people, how they progress from their booths,” Volschenk said. Many of the returning businesses start off very minimalistic, but with time, they have better marketing approaches and even bring additional items to really sell themselves, he added.

Financial Advisor Jon Butler II was also a first-time attendee and pitched his services to booths and attendees.

One of his many observations through the experience was how much more organic it was to connect with people face to face as opposed to social media, which is how many people offer their services nowadays.

Representatives for numerous local organizations and businessess network during the 2025 Business Expo presented by the SCV Chamber on June 26, 2025 at the Valencia Town Center in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“Whatever you’re looking for is essentially right in front of you,” Butler said referring to the numerous booths. “You can go directly to the owner or representative, which is huge.” As he spent his time networking with those present, he also offered advice for those looking to one day start their own business endeavors.

“Make sure you have a plan. You want to create a roadmap of what you’re looking to accomplish and stick to that. Stay true to it, and make sure you seek a financial advisor like myself,” he said jokingly. “Seek a business consultant. Make sure that your cash flow is working for you.”

As the SCV Chamber continues to host the annual Business Expo, Volschenk said he hopes it will keep growing bigger and bigger in the upcoming years.