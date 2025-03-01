Motion Picture Academy honors local stunt business  

A local business has been honored by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for its advancements in stunt work.

Action Factory LLC was given the plaque because of a cornerstone hydrogel product named “Playing with Fire Hydrogel” that helps stunt workers sustain fire disciplines longer than ever before and helps increase safety.

“It outperformed even my expectation. The product has been around for 15 years and that’s where I’m proud that we have kind of changed the industry approaches,” said Jayson Dumenigo, owner of Action Factory LLC.

The hydrogel was brought to the academy’s attention when it was used to push the limits on a TV show Dumenigo’s company was on.

“We did this show in Budapest that was very fire-heavy and because we ended up being able to use the product in the most extreme manners. A friend of ours from Australia said, ‘Hey, I’m part of the academy, you should submit this for an evaluation,” Dumenigo said.

The process to get the award took seven months to pass the evaluation.

“The evaluation process is extensive, and it was about six-and-a half to seven months. They had specialized groups come and meet and speak with people from all over the world,” Dumenigo said.

The plaques are awarded to companies that demonstrate a proven record of contributing significant value to the process of making motion pictures, according to the official Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences website.

The Scientific and Technical Awards ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

